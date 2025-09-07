DeSean Jackson got his first college coaching win, too

Things happen in threes, they say.

And for NFL personalities turned college head coaches, three of them got their first wins on the same day.

Bill Belichick? Check. Mike Vick? Check. DeSean Jackson? Check.

Jackson is the first-year coach at Delaware State. A 27-yard touchdown run with 34 seconds to play gave Jackson’s team a 37-32 win in a game that, due to weather delays, took 7.5 hours to finish.

Via the Associated Press, Albany took the lead with 4:38 to play. A half-hour weather delay came next. Then, with two minutes to play, lightning delayed the game by THREE HOURS.

Vick and Jackson were teammates in Philly. On October 30, their teams will meet for a prime-time game at their old stomping grounds of Lincoln Financial Field.