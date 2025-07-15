Despite missing nine games, Dak Prescott lands at No. 79 on NFL’s top 100 list

The flaws in the NFL’s annual top 100 player list become evident through the outcome of the players-only vote.

We last mentioned “the list” when Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa landed at No. 91, despite missing six games and having middle-of-the-pack stats. Now, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has come in at No. 79.

Dak missed nine games in 2024. More than twenty five quarterbacks threw for more than his 1,978 passing yards. His passer rating was 86.0, with 11 touchdown passes against eight interceptions.

The problem is that the voting happens whenever it happens during the prior season. And they don’t tell us when it happens.

If a player was asked in September, for example, to list his top 20 players in the NFL (which is the standard ballot), Prescott would have been more likely to land on it. The later in the year, the less likely it would be for him to make a player’s top 20.

Regardless, of the first 22 players listed, only two are quarterbacks — Tua and Dak. How many more will make it?

Several are a given: Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow. Presumably, Goff, Mayfield, and Herbert will be there, too.

What about Jayden Daniels? Matthew Stafford? C.J. Stroud? Bo Nix? Brock Purdy? Jordan Love? Kyler Murray? Sam Darnold? Geno Smith?

Aaron Rodgers?

While not much at all is interesting about the top 100 list, it will be interesting to see how many quarterbacks make it. And which ones will be omitted, despite having better (if not much better) seasons than Tua Tagovailoa or Dak Prescott.