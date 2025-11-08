 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251107.jpg
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
nbc_pft_saucegardner_251107.jpg
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
nbc_pft_qbconfidence_251107.jpg
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Despite sluggish Week 10 game, Bo Nix is tied for most total TDs with 21

  
Published November 8, 2025 09:13 AM

Yeah, the Denver offense did not perform well on Thursday night. Quarterback Bo Nix heard it from the home fans, who definitely weren’t chanting (“Bo-ooooo”).

Nix completed 16 of 28 passes for 150 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, an average of 5.35 yards per attempt, and a passer rating of 54.2.

Still, Nix’s lone touchdown pass pulled him into a tie with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford for the most total touchdowns in 2025, with 21.

Nix has played 10 games. Mahomes has played nine, and Stafford has played only eight. When the Rams visit the 49ers on Sunday, there’s a very good chance Stafford will take the lead in his ninth game of the seaosn.

Regardless, Nix is quietly racking up passing touchdowns (18) and rushing touchdowns (three). In eight days, he’ll try to add to that number against Mahomes and the Chiefs in a game that will be critical to the eventual championship of the AFC West.