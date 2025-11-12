 Skip navigation
Despite YouTube TV blackout, Eagles-Packers generates 20.6 million viewers

  
Published November 12, 2025 06:59 PM

The YouTube TV blackout of Disney-owned channels has kept a pair of Monday Night Football games from being televised to millions of viewers. Even without that extra audience, the Week 10 game between the Eagles and Packers did well.

ESPN has announced that the game’s multicast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+ averaged 20.6 million viewers.

Which begs the question: How much bigger would the number have been if the game had been available on YouTube TV?

The press release includes a predictable boast regarding the Week 10 2025 audience in comparison to the Week 10 2024 Monday night audience, which was not televised by the three-letter broadcast network but only on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+.

Last week’s ratings release didn’t mention the Week 9 2024 audience, since the Week 9 2025 numbers reflected a 21.4-percent drop.

ESPN P.R. has not yet posted the latest figures on Twitter, possibly because last week’s ESPN P.R. tweet regarding the Cardinals-Cowboys audience was hit with a Community Note regarding the failure to include the comparison to the same week from the prior season.