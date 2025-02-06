DeVonta Smith, Brandon Graham remain limited practice participants

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (illness) returned to full participation in Thursday’s practice. He was limited Wednesday.

He was the only player on the practice report with an illness, though Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio told NBC Sports Philadelphia that an illness is going around through some of the team.

Receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and defensive lineman Brandon Graham (elbow) remained limited. The Eagles are expected to activate Graham from injured reserve before Sunday’s game, so he can play in Super Bowl LIX.

The Eagles added Nick Gates (groin) as a limited participant after he was not on the report Wednesday.

Running back Kenny Gainwell (concussion/knee) returned to full participation after limited work a day earlier.

Linebacker Zack Baun (groin), receiver Britain Covey (neck), tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle), tight end C.J. Uzomah (abdomen), guard Landon Dickerson (knee), and center Cam Jurgens (back) again were full participants.