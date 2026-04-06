Dexter Lawrence believes he’s in line for a raise

Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence signed his current contract three years ago. With a 2026 payout of $20 million and a 2027 compensation package of $19.5 million, Lawrence believes it’s time for a change.

As we understand it, Lawrence has tried to get one from the Giants. Their reluctance to make an offer he’d accept sparked Monday’s trade request.

The argument from Lawrence’s perspective is simple. The market has changed. The salary cap continues to spike. And Lawrence continues to be one of the best interior defensive linemen in the league.

His APY is south of $22 million. The top of the market for interior defensive linemen has reached $31.75 million. The recent contract signed by Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis — who is very good but is not Dexter Lawrence — has a new-money APY of $26 million.

So if Lawrence isn’t going to get the contract adjustment he believes he deserves from the Giants, he’ll try to get one elsewhere. And the trade request operates as an invitation for other teams to make the Giants an offer.

He still draws double teams. He still creates disruption. And the Giants may soon find out that he still will generate significant interest from other teams.

Even if no trade happens, the calls that may soon be coming to G.M. Joe Schoen could be the wakeup call that shakes a little more cash from the Giants’ coffers.

Meanwhile, time is of the essence for Lawrence. He’s 28. The window on his prime will be closing. Now is the time to get paid for the remaining years of high-end performance that he’ll be bringing to his team, whichever team that may be.