Dillon Gabriel will be 41st starting quarterback since Browns returned in 1999

Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel wears No. 8. On Sunday morning against the Vikings in London, he’ll also be No. 41.

Gabriel will be the 41st starting quarterback since the Browns returned to the NFL in 1999.

It’s 11 more than the team with the next most starters in that same time period. The Bears have had 30 different starters.

They are: Tim Couch, Ty Detmer, Doug Pederson, Spergon Wynn, Kelly Holcomb, Jeff Garcia, Luke McCown, Trent Dilfer, Charlie Frye, Derek Anderson, Brady Quinn, Ken Dorsey, Bruce Gradkowski, Colt McCoy, Jake Delhomme, Seneca Wallace, Brandon Weeden, Thad Lewis, Jason Campbell, Brian Hoyer, Johnny Manziel, Connor Shaw, Josh McCown, Austin Davis, Cody Kessler, Robert Griffin III, DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor, Case Keenum, Nick Mullens, Jacoby Brissett, Deshaun Watson, Joe Flacco, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, P.J. Walker, Jeff Driskel, Jameis Winston, Bailey Zappe, and now Gabriel.

The last sixteen quarterbacks who made their first career NFL starts with the Browns have lost. The last Cleveland quarterback to win his first NFL start was Eric Zeier, in the last year of the franchise that became in 1996 the Baltimore Ravens.