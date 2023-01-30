 Skip navigation
Dion Dawkins, Dawson Knox, Rodger Saffold named Pro Bowl replacements

  
Published January 30, 2023 06:31 AM
nbc_pft_hamlinlove_230130
January 30, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to a video update from Damar Hamlin, where the safety thanks everyone for all the support he has received, and question what next steps will look like.

Three more members of the Bills will be going to Las Vegas for this year’s Pro Bowl festivities.

The team announced on Monday that left tackle Dion Dawkins, tight end Dawson Knox, and left guard Rodger Saffold have been added to the AFC roster. Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Jordan Poyer, and center Mitch Morse were initial selections for the event and linebacker Matt Milano was also added as a replacement this month.

Dawkins, who is replacing Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown, and Saffold, who is replacing Colts guard Quenton Nelson, are in the Pro Bowl for the second time. Knox, who will take the place of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is a first-time Pro Bowler.

There will be other replacements to come as several other Chiefs were named to the AFC’s roster for the collection of skill contests and other activities that are taking the place of the actual Pro Bowl this season.