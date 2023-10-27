DJ Moore: Tyson Bagent has this cool kind of swagger about him

Bears undrafted rookie quarterback Tyson Bagent is set to start his second game this weekend, this time against the Chargers on Sunday Night Football.

Bagent acquitted himself well against the Raiders in a 30-12 victory. He completed 21-of-29 passes for 162 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions or fumbles. He also rushed for 24 yards on three attempts.

Eight of those completions were to receiver DJ Moore, who had 54 yards in the win. He said this week that he’s built up some chemistry with the young quarterback.

“He’s just got this cool kind of swagger about him,” Moore said, via Josh Schrock of NBCSportsChicago.com. “When he comes in the huddle, he’s confident, loud, and makes everybody feel like, OK, we’ve got a chance to go execute on this play, and he does that every time he steps in the huddle.

“I mean, every play was pretty good last week with him, and looking forward to seeing him do again this week.”

We’ll see if Bagent can keep his solid play going against Los Angeles on Sunday night.