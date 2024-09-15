 Skip navigation
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?

DK Metcalf’s 56-yard touchdown knots things at 7-7 in New England

  
Published September 15, 2024 01:30 PM

Marcus Jones gave the Patriots good field position on their first drive with a 15-yard punt return to the Seahawks 40. The team’s offense needed eight plays to cover the rest.

New England took a 7-0 lead after Ja’Lynn Polk’s 5-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett was 5-of-5 for 49 yards on the drive with tight end Hunter Henry catching three for 37, including a 17-yarder.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 17 yards on four carries.

The Seahawks gained only 7 yards on their opening possession, but responded to New England’s score with a big one of their own. DK Metcalf caught a 56-yard pass from Geno Smith, knotting things up 7-7.

Smith is 6-of-7 for 77 yards.