DK Metcalf’s 56-yard touchdown knots things at 7-7 in New England

Marcus Jones gave the Patriots good field position on their first drive with a 15-yard punt return to the Seahawks 40. The team’s offense needed eight plays to cover the rest.

New England took a 7-0 lead after Ja’Lynn Polk’s 5-yard touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett.

Brissett was 5-of-5 for 49 yards on the drive with tight end Hunter Henry catching three for 37, including a 17-yarder.

Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for 17 yards on four carries.

The Seahawks gained only 7 yards on their opening possession, but responded to New England’s score with a big one of their own. DK Metcalf caught a 56-yard pass from Geno Smith, knotting things up 7-7.

Smith is 6-of-7 for 77 yards.