Dolphins appear unlikely to trade Jonnu Smith to Steelers

Despite talk of the Dolphins trading tight end Jonnu Smith to the Steelers, that trade does not appear likely.

The Steelers are not expected to trade for Smith, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN, who first reported that the trade had been discussed.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said today that Smith is an important player in the Dolphins’ offense and trading him is not a focus of the Dolphins.

Smith signed a two-year, $8.4 million deal with the Dolphins last year and had a good first season in Miami, with 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the Dolphins’ only Pro Bowler.

But Smith reportedly wants a pay raise in the second year of his deal, and that could make the Dolphins decide to trade him to a team willing to pay him what he’s asking for.

The 29-year-old Smith was a 2017 third-round pick of the Titans who played four years in Tennessee, two in New England and one in Atlanta before arriving in Miami last year. His 2024 season was the most productive year of his career, and he appears to be a good fit in the Dolphins’ offense. But that doesn’t mean he won’t play elsewhere this year. Just not, it appears, in Pittsburgh.