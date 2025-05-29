Report: Dolphins have discussed trade of TE Jonnu Smith to Steelers

The Dolphins have had trade discussions with the Steelers about tight end Jonnu Smith, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, talks started after Smith expressed an interest in reworking his deal, which is scheduled to pay him $4.8 million this season. Smith is set to become a free agent in March.

His preference is to stay in Miami under a reworked deal, per Schefter.

Smith earned his first Pro Bowl in 2024 and was the Dolphins’ lone Pro Bowler after making 88 catches for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Those were franchise records for a tight end in all categories.

He has played for the Titans (2017-20), Patriots (2021-22), Falcons (2023) and Dolphins (2024). Smith has 307 catches for 3,307 yards and 28 touchdowns since Tennessee made him a third-round pick in 2017.

The Steelers have Pat Freiermuth at the top of their depth chart at the position.