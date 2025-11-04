 Skip navigation
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
Why Cowboys shouldn't have passed on FG chances
Henry: BAL has 'confidence' in playoff appearance

Dolphins’ asking price for Jaylen Waddle, Bradley Chubb was too high

  
Published November 4, 2025 04:23 PM

The Dolphins traded edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Eagles, but that was their lone big move despite their 2-7 record.

According to multiple reports, the Dolphins received calls about wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge rusher Bradley Chubb. Miami’s asking price, though, was too high.

Waddle signed a three-year contract extension with the Dolphins last year, putting him under contract through the 2028 season.

He has 41 catches for 586 yards and four touchdowns this season.

Chubb has two more years on his deal but no guaranteed money remaining on the contract. With high cap numbers the next two seasons ($31.2 million and $31.5 million), he could be in his final season in Miami.

He has four sacks and seven quarterback hits in nine games since returning from a torn ACL that wiped out his 2024 season.