Dolphins “confident” Bradley Chubb will play Thursday after limited work Tuesday

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb (shoulder/foot) improved to a limited practice on Tuesday. He was estimated as a non-participant on Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m very confident, unless there’s a setback, that he’ll be playing,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “He has given me zero indication that he wouldn’t. He’s excited for the game, working through all that stuff and as long as it continues the trajectory, we should be good to go.”

The only other change to the team’s report was wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who, like Chubb, was limited on Tuesday after being estimated as a non-participant a day earlier.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (quad) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) again were listed as non-participants.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) remained limited.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/illness) remained a full participant.