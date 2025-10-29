 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins “confident” Bradley Chubb will play Thursday after limited work Tuesday

  
Published October 28, 2025 08:59 PM

Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb (shoulder/foot) improved to a limited practice on Tuesday. He was estimated as a non-participant on Monday.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m very confident, unless there’s a setback, that he’ll be playing,” coach Mike McDaniel said. “He has given me zero indication that he wouldn’t. He’s excited for the game, working through all that stuff and as long as it continues the trajectory, we should be good to go.”

The only other change to the team’s report was wide receiver Dee Eskridge, who, like Chubb, was limited on Tuesday after being estimated as a non-participant a day earlier.

Safety Ashtyn Davis (quad) and tight end Julian Hill (ankle) again were listed as non-participants.

Safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (thumb) remained limited.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left thumb/illness) remained a full participant.