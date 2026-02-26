Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan: Every team needing a QB is talking about Malik Willis

New Dolphins General Manager Jon-Eric Sullivan previously worked in Green Bay, as did new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley, which means both of them got an up-close look at quarterback Malik Willis. They may be interested in bringing Willis to Miami.

Sullivan has previously acknowledged the possibility of moving on from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and at the Scouting Combine, Sullivan said that he thinks every team looking for a new quarterback is looking at Willis, who becomes a free agent next month.

“Any team that is potentially in a needy quarterback situation, if they tell you they’re not talking about Malik Willis, that would be a lie,” Sullivan said, via Packers.com. “Very happy for Malik on a personal level, the situation he’s put himself in. It’s a testament to him and how he played in the opportunities he got. . . . I wish Malik the best. A lot of like for the human being. He’s a great kid.”

The Dolphins don’t have a lot of salary cap space, and they’ll have even less if they cut Tagovailoa and take a $99.2 million cap charge. That might make it hard to make a competitive offer for Willis. But Sullivan isn’t hiding the fact that he’s interested.