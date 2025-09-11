Dolphins held a players-only meeting after Week 1 loss to Colts

The Dolphins’ Week 1 loss to the Colts was ugly.

It was bad enough that head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week that he doesn’t see how it could be worse.

It was also bad enough for the Dolphins to hold a players-only meeting in the aftermath of the blowout.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, one of Miami’s six captains for 2025, explained the message of the meeting to reporters on Thursday.

“Just stay locked in,” Brooks said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “Losing the way we did Week 1 can be discouraging. Outside noise, people talking, fans talking, family talking, whoever — everybody’s talking. But just kind of making sure that everybody’s together. When you lose like that, it’s easy for people to get discouraged and start looking, questioning maybe yourself or others.

“So, just making sure that we all lock back in and making sure that the belief is still there. You lose belief, you don’t have nothing. So, making sure that everybody is still on the same page, come back next week stronger.”

It’s somewhat unusual — though not completely unheard of — for a team to have a players-only meeting this early in the season. But if there were a performance that warranted it, the Dolphins’ showing against the Colts cleared that bar.

We’ll see if it made any difference when the Dolphins host the Patriots on Sunday.