 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins held a players-only meeting after Week 1 loss to Colts

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:06 PM

The Dolphins’ Week 1 loss to the Colts was ugly.

It was bad enough that head coach Mike McDaniel said earlier this week that he doesn’t see how it could be worse.

It was also bad enough for the Dolphins to hold a players-only meeting in the aftermath of the blowout.

Linebacker Jordyn Brooks, one of Miami’s six captains for 2025, explained the message of the meeting to reporters on Thursday.

Just stay locked in,” Brooks said, via Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald. “Losing the way we did Week 1 can be discouraging. Outside noise, people talking, fans talking, family talking, whoever — everybody’s talking. But just kind of making sure that everybody’s together. When you lose like that, it’s easy for people to get discouraged and start looking, questioning maybe yourself or others.

“So, just making sure that we all lock back in and making sure that the belief is still there. You lose belief, you don’t have nothing. So, making sure that everybody is still on the same page, come back next week stronger.”

It’s somewhat unusual — though not completely unheard of — for a team to have a players-only meeting this early in the season. But if there were a performance that warranted it, the Dolphins’ showing against the Colts cleared that bar.

We’ll see if it made any difference when the Dolphins host the Patriots on Sunday.