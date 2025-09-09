Mike McDaniel: The good news is, I don’t see how it could be worse

Was the Dolphins’ 33-8 Week 1 loss to the Colts rock bottom?

Miami’s head coach is expecting that to be the case.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel was asked what positives he could take away from Sunday’s blowout loss. He began by saying that the positive was that the Week 1 contest “was a miserable experience.”

What’s that, now?

“It was embarrassing flat out, and in that there’s nowhere to hide,” McDaniel said, via transcript from the team. “Within the game, it’s almost good that it wasn’t reachable, that we were minus-four [in turnover margin], because as a team we have to — I was really looking forward to seeing the stuff that we’ve really worked on diligently, and I didn’t see any of it, and that’s a problem.”

McDaniel added that it was tough to “get punched in the mouth like that” because it wasn’t about a lack of intent, and occasionally plays got messed up because individuals were trying to do too much. Plus, McDaniel said, most times in the NFL, teams spend the first four weeks figuring out who they are.

“I would say the good news and the positive is I don’t see how it could be worse,” McDaniel said. “And I also believe in the coaches and players to get it fixed because it’s just a shame. You work behind the scenes for months on end, and you don’t show any of it — it’s frustrating. But that can be a good thing and that’s what I saw from the positive. Also you could tell as frustrating as it was, the team didn’t splinter and the effort still remained.

“There’s things there, but overall — I’m not trying to paint a glossy … I’ll call it what it is. It was embarrassing and not anything that paying fans sign up for.”

Maybe things can’t get worse for the Dolphins after the debacle that was Week 1. But generally, things can always get worse, particularly for a team that turns the ball over and has trouble stopping the opposition.