Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips experienced “depressing and horrible feeling”

Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips has had a rough couple of years: His 2023 season was cut short by a torn Achilles, and his 2024 season was cut short by a torn ACL. He says that was hard on him, not only physically but also mentally.

Phillips told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com that talking with a therapist about his feelings has been an important part of his growth as a person during a time when he was missing more games than he played.

“I’m an entertainer and my profession is performance-based, and it’s so publicly performance-based,” Phillips said. “It’s a really depressing and horrible feeling to be hurt.”

Phillips is heading into the fifth and final season of his rookie contract as a first-round pick in 2021, and he says he’s hoping to earn a second contract with the Dolphins and would like to sign it before testing free agency next year. He also has goals including winning Comeback Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year and Walter Payton Man of the Year. And staying healthy to banish that depressing and horrible feeling of being hurt.