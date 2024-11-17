 Skip navigation
Dolphins keep playoff hopes alive with 34-19 win over Raiders

  
Published November 17, 2024 04:06 PM

The Dolphins’ playoff hopes remain alive after a second consecutive win.

Miami did what it had to do in a 34-19 win over the Raiders, moving the Dolphins to 4-6. Las Vegas fell to 2-8.

Three teams have made the playoffs after a 2-6 start, and the Dolphins, now that Tua Tagovailoa is back, have a chance. They are trying to join the 1970 Bengals, the 2020 Commanders and the 2022 Jaguars.

Tagovailoa went 28-of-36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest throw came late in the fourth quarter as he found tight end Jonnu Smith running alone. The 57-yard touchdown throw with 3:19 left sealed the victory by making it a two-score lead.

The Dolphins added a Jason Sanders field goal after Jalen Ramsey intercepted Gardner Minshew with 3:12 left.

Smith also had a 1-yard touchdown catch as he caught six passes for 101 yards.

Tagovailoa also threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill, his third touchdown catch of the year, and De’Von Achane scored on a 2-yard run. Achane had 21 touches for 105 yards, and Hill caught seven passes for 61 yards.

The Dolphins scored on six of seven possessions, with a late first half possession before the half the only one they didn’t get points on, gaining 353 yards.

Minshew was 30-of-43 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Rookie tight end Brock Bowers caught 13 passes for 124 yards and a touchdown. Ameer Abdullah had a 10-yard touchdown reception.