 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_bucstnfV3_251212.jpg
Evans had a look of ‘general disgust’ in loss
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251212.jpg
PFT Draft: Taylor needs a ‘game-breaking day’
nbc_pft_draftkings_251212.jpg
Can the Eagles defense carry Philly into playoffs?

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Dolphins place LB Caleb Johnson on IR, sign S Isaiah Johnson from practice squad

  
Published December 12, 2025 03:30 PM

The Dolphins placed linebacker Caleb Johnson on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Johnson injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Jets.

He played 22 snaps in two games and totaled two tackles.

The Dolphins used Caleb Johnson’s roster spot to sign safety Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. Isaiah Johnson, a college cornerback at Dartmouth and Syracuse, was converted to safety this season.

He has spent time on the team’s practice squad the past two seasons and has played in three games this season. Thus, he is out of game-day elevations.

The Dolphins also re-acquired tight end Hayden Rucci after his release from the Lions, signing him to the practice squad. The team waived Rucci on Nov. 29, and the Lions claimed him before waiving him this week.