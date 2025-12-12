Dolphins place LB Caleb Johnson on IR, sign S Isaiah Johnson from practice squad

The Dolphins placed linebacker Caleb Johnson on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Johnson injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 34-10 win over the Jets.

He played 22 snaps in two games and totaled two tackles.

The Dolphins used Caleb Johnson’s roster spot to sign safety Isaiah Johnson from the practice squad. Isaiah Johnson, a college cornerback at Dartmouth and Syracuse, was converted to safety this season.

He has spent time on the team’s practice squad the past two seasons and has played in three games this season. Thus, he is out of game-day elevations.

The Dolphins also re-acquired tight end Hayden Rucci after his release from the Lions, signing him to the practice squad. The team waived Rucci on Nov. 29, and the Lions claimed him before waiving him this week.