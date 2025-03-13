Dolphins re-sign OL Liam Eichenberg

The Dolphins are re-signing offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg to a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Eichenberg, 27, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Dolphins in 2021. He has played all five positions on the offensive line, making him a valuable reserve.

Eichenberg started the first 14 games of the season at right guard and played 1,035 snaps.

In his career, he has played 702 snaps at left guard, 1,182 at right guard, 964 at left tackle, 164 at right tackle and 653 at center.

The Dolphins also signed veteran right guard James Daniels and offensive lineman Larry Borom.