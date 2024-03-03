Dolphins unlikely to put franchise tag on Christian Wilkins

Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins appears set to test the free market next week.

The Dolphins will probably not use the franchise tag on Wilkins, according to ESPN.

Wilkins is No. 9 on PFT’s list of the Top 100 free agents in the NFL, so he’ll likely have multiple big-money offers in free agency. The report names the Texans and Browns as two teams that could be interested in Wilkins.

The 28-year-old Wilkins went to the Dolphins with the 13th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and has now played out his five-year rookie contract. He has started all 17 games for three straight seasons, and last year he had a career-high nine sacks.