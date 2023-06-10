Doug Pederson excuses most Jaguars veterans from mandatory minicamp, again

Last year, new Jaguars coach Doug Pederson scored points with the veterans by giving them a pass for mandatory minicamp. The end result was a berth in the divisional round of the playoffs.

So Pederson is doing it again.

Via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, Pederson has once again excused most of the team’s veterans from the three-day mandatory session. Only first-year players, rookies, and injured veterans will be required to attend.

As noted by Harvey, the Jaguars had nearly perfect attendance in the offseason program. The only exceptions were tight end Evan Engram and linebacker Josh Allen.

Pederson said Monday that Allen “should” be present for the mandatory minicamp. It’s possible that he hasn’t been excused.

Engram won’t be required to attend because he has yet to sign his franchise tender. He’s not under contract with the team.