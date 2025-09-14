Drake Maye has big day as Patriots beat Dolphins

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye had one of the best games of his young career in leading New England to a win in Miami today.

Maye completed 19 of 23 passes for 230 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for a touchdown, as the Patriots won 33-27.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa also put up solid numbers, completing 26 of 32 passes for 315 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw an interception and was off target on some key passes in the Dolphins’ loss.

It was an exciting game that saw both the first punt return touchdown and the first kickoff return touchdown of this NFL season. And the Patriots got a big game from Rhamondre Stevenson, who led them both in rushing yards with 54 and in receiving yards with 88.

The Patriots improve to 1-1 and have reasons for optimism about their second-year quarterback. The Dolphins fall to 0-2 and can’t feel good about where their offense is in Tagovailoa’s sixth year.