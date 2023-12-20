Eagles guard Landon Dickerson having thumb surgery, won’t miss much time

Eagles guard Landon Dickerson won’t miss much time despite needing thumb surgery.

Dickerson is having surgery on his thumb today but will miss minimal time and will not go on injured reserve, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Dickerson has started all 14 games this season and played 97 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. He also started every game last year and was chosen to the Pro Bowl.

The Eagles are on a three-game losing streak and their offense has failed to score even 20 points in any of those three games. They need to get their offense back on track in time for the playoffs, and they’ll hope that Dickerson is a big part of it.