 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers
nbc_pft_parade_250211.jpg
Eagles’ parade will be on Valentine’s Day
nbc_pft_moore_250211.jpg
Saints’ ownership is appealing to Moore

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Eagles’ Milton Williams: Chiefs motivated us by planning to celebrate “Three-peat”

  
Published February 11, 2025 04:26 PM

Some Eagles players didn’t appreciate the Chiefs getting ahead of themselves with plans to celebrate a three-peat.

The term “three-peat” was trademarked by Pat Riley when he was coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and his team was going for its third consecutive NBA title, and the Chiefs reached an agreement with Riley before the Super Bowl to sell “three-peat” merchandise. Philadelphia defensive tackle Milton Williams said he was motivated by that.

“Definitely,” Williams said. “They were talking about getting the copyright and all that B.S. Throw that s--- in the trash.”

Williams’ comments echo those of teammate Brandon Graham, who also said the team didn’t appreciate the Chiefs’ plans to celebrate a three-peat at their expense. The Eagles couldn’t be happier to see to it that the three-peat merchandise never gets sold.