Eagles’ Milton Williams: Chiefs motivated us by planning to celebrate “Three-peat”

Some Eagles players didn’t appreciate the Chiefs getting ahead of themselves with plans to celebrate a three-peat.

The term “three-peat” was trademarked by Pat Riley when he was coach of the Los Angeles Lakers and his team was going for its third consecutive NBA title, and the Chiefs reached an agreement with Riley before the Super Bowl to sell “three-peat” merchandise. Philadelphia defensive tackle Milton Williams said he was motivated by that.

“Definitely,” Williams said. “They were talking about getting the copyright and all that B.S. Throw that s--- in the trash.”

Williams’ comments echo those of teammate Brandon Graham, who also said the team didn’t appreciate the Chiefs’ plans to celebrate a three-peat at their expense. The Eagles couldn’t be happier to see to it that the three-peat merchandise never gets sold.