Brandon Graham: Three-peat talk was motivation for us

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham used playing in the Super Bowl as motivation for the final stages of his rehab from a torn triceps and he found something else to add some juice once he was cleared to play against the Chiefs.

Kansas City’s push for a third straight Super Bowl title provided fodder for Graham ahead of Philly’s 40-22 win. The Chiefs struck a deal with Pat Riley for rights to use “Three-peat” on merchandise and Graham said after the game that the Eagles felt the Chiefs were putting the cart before the horse.

“That was motivation because it was kind of a slap to us,” Graham said, via Tim McManus of ESPN.com. “It was like, they ain’t seen us yet. So, we heard that all week. And when the game came, execution was on point and together.”

Sunday night featured some talk about a run of titles for the Eagles, but Graham’s comments should serve as a bit of caution about talking about championships before they’re in hand.