Eagles move Brandon Graham to reserve-retired list

  
Published June 3, 2025 04:42 PM

After winning his second career Super Bowl and capping a record-tying 15 seasons with the Eagles, defensive end Brandon Graham announced his retirement. In April, he left the door open for a potential return, calling himself “90 percent” retired.

On Monday, the Eagles officially placed Graham on the reserve-retired list. It ultimately changes nothing regarding Graham’s status, if he would choose to return.

Multiple teams have placed retired players on the reserve-retired list since June 1. It’s a way to spread any remaining dead money over two years. Specifically, $4.555 million lands in 2025 and $4.444 million hits in 2026.

Graham can unretire whenever he wants. The Eagles would have to decide whether to reinstate the remainder of his contract or trade/release him.

For the player who retires, it’s always better to be released — if he has any desire to potentially return. If he’s released, he can sign with any other team at any other time, up to and including the last business day before the Super Bowl.