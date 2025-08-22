 Skip navigation
Eagles put WR Johnny Wilson on IR, sign DE Jereme Robinson

  
Published August 22, 2025 11:10 AM

Word on Thursday was that Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson suffered a season-ending injury in practice this week and the team confirmed it on Friday.

The Eagles announced that Wilson has been placed on injured reserve. He is having surgery on his knee and ankle.

Wilson was a sixth-round pick last year and played more than a third of the team’s offensive snaps. He caught five passes while being used extensively as a blocker in the run game.

The Eagles signed defensive end Jereme Robinson to fill the open spot on their roster. He has spent time with the Bears and Patriots since going undrafted earlier this year.