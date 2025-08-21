Eagles lose wide receiver Johnny Wilson for season

Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will miss the season with an injury suffered in practice on Tuesday.

Wilson will require season-ending knee and ankle surgery, according to ESPN.

The injury happened when Wilson was blocking on a running play and someone rolled up on the back of his leg.

Wilson was a significant contributor last season as a sixth-round rookie. Although Wilson only caught five passes all season, the Eagles used him a lot on offense because of his ability to block downfield and to cause matchup problems with his 6-foot-6 frame. Wilson played on 34 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps and 24 percent of special teams snaps in 2024.

With Wilson out, new arrival John Metchie III will likely get an increased workload in the receiver rotation behind the top three of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.