nbc_pft_mike_evans_dads_250821.jpg
PFT Draft: Most likely to defy Father Time
nbc_pft_hear_me_out_250821.jpg
Hear Me Out: Controversial takes about Lions, Jets
nbc_pft_tysonbagent_250821.jpg
CHI gives Bagent vote of confidence with extension

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Eagles lose wide receiver Johnny Wilson for season

  
Published August 21, 2025 04:03 PM

Eagles wide receiver Johnny Wilson will miss the season with an injury suffered in practice on Tuesday.

Wilson will require season-ending knee and ankle surgery, according to ESPN.

The injury happened when Wilson was blocking on a running play and someone rolled up on the back of his leg.

Wilson was a significant contributor last season as a sixth-round rookie. Although Wilson only caught five passes all season, the Eagles used him a lot on offense because of his ability to block downfield and to cause matchup problems with his 6-foot-6 frame. Wilson played on 34 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps and 24 percent of special teams snaps in 2024.

With Wilson out, new arrival John Metchie III will likely get an increased workload in the receiver rotation behind the top three of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jahan Dotson.