Eagles rework Jake Elliott’s contract

Eagles kicker Jake Elliott will be playing under a revised contract in 2026.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Elliott agreed to cut his base pay for the coming season from $6 million to $5 million. The Eagles guaranteed that $5 million payout in return.

Elliott is signed through 2028 with void years at the back end of the contract. The team will realize $240,000 in cap savings as a result of the move.

Elliott has been the Eagles’ kicker since 2017. He was 20-of-27 on field goals and has made 83.7 percent of his field goal attempts since joining the team.