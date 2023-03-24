Eagles sign safety Terrell Edmunds

Free agent safety Terrell Edmunds is heading to Philadelphia.

The Eagles have signed Edmunds to a one-year contract, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia lost safety CJ Gardner-Johnson in free agency but has now signed two safeties this week, Edmunds and Justin Evans.

The 26-year-old Edmunds was a first-round pick of the Steelers in 2018. Pittsburgh didn’t pick up his fifth-year option but did sign him to a one-year contract last year, and he started 15 games, but he’ll now move on to Philadelphia.