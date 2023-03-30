 Skip navigation
Eagles to sign Kentavius Street

  
Published March 30, 2023
From weapons like A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which teams they believe have the best assets for QBs.

The Eagles are bringing in another defensive lineman.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Philadelphia is signing defensive tackle Kentavius Street.

Street spent last season with the Saints, playing a rotational role on the club’s defensive line. He was on the field for 46 percent of New Orleans’ defensive snaps, recording 3.5 sacks, five, tackles for loss, and eight QB hits for the club.

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Street missed his rookie year due to a knee injury suffered at his Pro Day. But he played all 17 games for the club in 2021, recording 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and five QB hits.

In all, Street has appeared in 52 games with four starts since making his debut in 2019.