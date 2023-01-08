 Skip navigation
Eagles up 3-0; A.J. Brown sets Eagles single-season receiving yards record

  
Published January 8, 2023 11:36 AM
January 6, 2023 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Week 18 slate in the NFC, and discuss the possibility that Sean McVay could be coaching his last game with the Los Angeles Rams.

Jalen Hurts’ first play back in the Eagles lineup went for a big gain, but they couldn’t get into the end zone.

Hurts hit wide receiver A.J. Brown for a 35-yard gain after the Eagles defense forced a quick punt and the Eagles picked up another first down on a Quez Watkins catch, but things bogged down for them from there. Jake Elliott hit a 32-yard field goal and they lead 3-0 after a little more than three minutes of play in Philly.

The catch moved Brown to 1,436 receiving yards on the season. That moves him ahead of Mike Quick for the most by any Eagles player in a single season.

As expected, the Giants started Davis Webb at quarterback. With running back Saquon Barkley, left tackle Andrew Thomas and others out of action for the Giants, the Eagles may not need too many more points to get the win they need to nail down the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the conference.