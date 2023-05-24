 Skip navigation
Elliott Fry, Parker White join Brett Maher in Broncos kicker tryouts

  
Published May 24, 2023 11:36 AM

The Broncos released Brandon McManus this week and they began looking for a new kicker on Wednesday.

As reported on Tuesday, former Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was in for a workout. According to multiple reports, Elliott Fry and Parker White were also in to try out of the team.

None of the players have signed contracts with the team at this point.

Fry has appeared in three regular season games and made one appearance each with the Falcons, Bengals, and Chiefs. He went 5-of-6 on field goals and 5-of-7 on extra points in those outings.

White was 72-of-99 on field goals and 152-of-154 on extra points at South Carolina. He went undrafted last year and spent time with the Packers, but has not kicked in an NFL game.