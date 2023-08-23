Eric Bieniemy: Sam Howell is right where we want him to be

Commanders quarterback Sam Howell turned in a solid performance in Monday night’s preseason game, and with the regular season almost here, Howell has convinced the coaching staff that he’s ready to go.

That’s the word from Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who says that Howell has progressed exactly the way the Commanders’ coaching staff wanted him to this offseason.

“Sam’s progression has been right where you would like it to be,” Bieniemy said. “He’s learned a lot being out there each and every day.”

Bieniemy credited backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett with helping Howell, and said that Howell has shown the kind of professionalism that NFL teams need from their starting quarterbacks.

“Sam autocorrects, and you love that about him,” Bieniemy said. “He takes it personal, he takes work home, and he loves to talk through all the little nuances of the game. So I think he’s right where he needs to be.”

Howell has only played in one regular-season game in his career, but the Commanders sound about as confident as they could be that such an inexperienced quarterback is ready to go.