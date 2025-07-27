Evan Engram: It was easy being first in building with Jaguars, it’s tough with Broncos

Evan Engram is early in his first season with the Broncos, but the tight end has already noticed one significant difference from his time with the Jaguars.

Engram thrived on the field for most of his time in Jacksonville and left the Jaguars with 234 catches in 43 games, but he made it sound like he’s found a better cultural fit for himself in Denver. Engram said that “the way that this team connects, the way they push each other” has been his favorite thing about being with the Broncos and illustrated how that connection manifests itself at a training camp press conference.

“I tell people, all my family, it’s hard to be the first one in the building,” Engram said, via DNVR Broncos. “I’m used to being the first one. In Jacksonville, I was always the first one. It was really easy. Here, it’s kind of tough. A lot of guys doing it at the highest level. It’s just a contagious environment. We all want to get better, and we all have high standards that we all want to achieve together.”

The Broncos took a significant step forward in head coach Sean Payton’s second season by going from 8-9 to making the playoffs for the first time since winning Super Bowl 50. They lost to Buffalo in their first playoff game, but the commitment that Engram has noticed could help push them even further up the AFC ladder in 2025.