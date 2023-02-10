Expanded MVP voting results in 15 players getting recognition -- and one trainer

Last year, the MVP voting would have resulted in three players being mentioned in the voting. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with 48 votes, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills quarterback Josh Allen with one vote each.

This year, the expansion from one vote per voter to first- through fifth-place voting resulted in 16 total names making the list.

Others on the list, in order of finish, where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

From Brown to Kellington, each person received a single fifth-place vote, counting for one point.

At the other end, Mahomes won the award in a landslide, with 490. Hurts finished second with 193.

Kellington saved the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a January 2 game in Cincinnati. And while Kellington deserves recognition and praise, he shouldn’t be eligible for the Most Valuable Player award because he’s not, you know, a player.

In contrast, I tried to add Commanders running back Brian Robinson to my three-man ballot for Comeback Player of the Year, but the ballot was rejected because Robinson was a rookie. Which makes no sense, since he was shot in late August and came back to rush for nearly 800 yards.

If that’s not a comeback, what is?

Regardless, the expanded voting process -- which was needed -- will highlight some other changes that need to be made. And those changes likely will be made.