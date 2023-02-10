 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Expanded MVP voting results in 15 players getting recognition -- and one trainer

  
Published February 9, 2023 07:09 PM
Last year, the MVP voting would have resulted in three players being mentioned in the voting. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, with 48 votes, and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Bills quarterback Josh Allen with one vote each.

This year, the expansion from one vote per voter to first- through fifth-place voting resulted in 16 total names making the list.

Others on the list, in order of finish, where Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, Titans running back Derrick Henry, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and Bills assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington.

From Brown to Kellington, each person received a single fifth-place vote, counting for one point.

At the other end, Mahomes won the award in a landslide, with 490. Hurts finished second with 193.

Kellington saved the life of Bills safety Damar Hamlin during a January 2 game in Cincinnati. And while Kellington deserves recognition and praise, he shouldn’t be eligible for the Most Valuable Player award because he’s not, you know, a player.

In contrast, I tried to add Commanders running back Brian Robinson to my three-man ballot for Comeback Player of the Year, but the ballot was rejected because Robinson was a rookie. Which makes no sense, since he was shot in late August and came back to rush for nearly 800 yards.

If that’s not a comeback, what is?

Regardless, the expanded voting process -- which was needed -- will highlight some other changes that need to be made. And those changes likely will be made.