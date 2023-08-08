Falcons CB Clark Phillips carted from joint practice with Dolphins

The Falcons may have a significant injury concern with one of the young members of their secondary.

Rookie cornerback Clark Phillips was carted off the field at Atlanta’s joint practice with the Dolphins, according to multiple reporters on the scene.

Phillips broke up a pass during drills before going down. Trainers appeared to be examining his lower left leg/ankle area before the cart came out to get him.

Atlanta selected Phillips in the fourth round of this year’s draft out of Utah. He was the Pac-12 defensive player of the year for 2022 after recording six interceptions, with two returned for touchdowns.

Via Cameron Wolfe of NFL Media, head coach Arthur Smith said after the session that Phillips got kicked and the team will await the results of further testing.