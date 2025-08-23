Falcons cut 12, including Morgan Fox, Ben DiNucci

The Falcons began trimming their 90-player roster ahead of Tuesday’s 53-player cut deadline.

They announced the release of 12 players Saturday.

The Falcons cut offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, quarterback Ben DiNucci, running back Elijah Dotson, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, cornerback Lamar Jackson, inside linebacker Caleb Johnson, tight end Nikola Kalinic, inside linebacker Nick Kubitz, wide receiver Jesse Matthews, edge rusher Ronnie Perkins, wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. and safety Josh Thompson.

The team also placed offensive lineman Jake Hanson on season-ending injured reserve. He went down with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter of Friday’s preseason finale against the Cowboys.

Fox signed a two-year, $5.75 million deal as a free agent in March. Fox, 30, has played 120 games with 34 starts in his career, totaling 183 tackles, 27.5 sacks and 51 quarterback hits.

The transactions bring the Falcons’ roster total to 77 players, with another 24 required before Tuesday afternoon to get them to 53.