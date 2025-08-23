 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Falcons cut 12, including Morgan Fox, Ben DiNucci

  
Published August 23, 2025 05:53 PM

The Falcons began trimming their 90-player roster ahead of Tuesday’s 53-player cut deadline.

They announced the release of 12 players Saturday.

The Falcons cut offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, quarterback Ben DiNucci, running back Elijah Dotson, defensive lineman Morgan Fox, cornerback Lamar Jackson, inside linebacker Caleb Johnson, tight end Nikola Kalinic, inside linebacker Nick Kubitz, wide receiver Jesse Matthews, edge rusher Ronnie Perkins, wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. and safety Josh Thompson.

The team also placed offensive lineman Jake Hanson on season-ending injured reserve. He went down with an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter of Friday’s preseason finale against the Cowboys.

Fox signed a two-year, $5.75 million deal as a free agent in March. Fox, 30, has played 120 games with 34 starts in his career, totaling 183 tackles, 27.5 sacks and 51 quarterback hits.

The transactions bring the Falcons’ roster total to 77 players, with another 24 required before Tuesday afternoon to get them to 53.