Falcons have become betting favorites to land Justin Fields

Quarterback Justin Fields said on the St. Brown Bros podcast this week that he doesn’t want to be traded away from the Bears, but acknowledged that the team’s choice about keeping him or trading him while drafting another quarterback with the first overall pick is out of his hands.

Oddsmakers have predicted the Bears are going to trade him for some time, but the favored destination changed this week. The Falcons moved ahead of the Steelers to become -130 favorites to be the team Fields plays for in 2024. The Steelers moved to +350 with the Patriots at +700 and the Bears at +750.

Fields grew up in the Atlanta area and was asked during that podcast appearance about the prospect of returning home to play with a team that is clearly in the quarterback market.

“Atlanta would be tough. The only con of going back home is just people hitting my phone crazy, wanting tickets to the game,” Fields said. “I think they got a lot of playmakers on the team. Of course, Bijan [Robinson]. They got my boy Kyle [Pitts] there. Of course, Drake [London]. They probably need one more receiver, but they definitely got some guys over there. And their defense was good this year, too.”

Fields said he can’t see himself playing anywhere other than Chicago, but emphasized that he really just wants to stop hearing chatter about his future and wants to know where he’ll be playing when his fourth NFL season gets underway.