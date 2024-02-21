Justin Fields: I’m tired of all the talk, just want it to be over

Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ future with the team is one of the big questions heading into the start of the NFL offseason and he added some intrigue to the situation by unfollowing the team on Instagram recently.

Fields explained why he did that during an appearance with his Bears teammate Equanimeous St. Brown and Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on their St. Brown Bros podcast. Fields asked why “people take social media so seriously” and said “of course” he wants to remain with the Bears while noting that it’s not up to him. The Bears have the first overall pick and could trade Fields in order to take another quarterback with that selection.

“I still mess with the Bears,” Fields said. “I’m trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, I’m not just trying to have football on my timeline.”

The brothers continued to press Fields and he said that he wants football off his screen during an upcoming vacation because he’s “tired of hearing the talk” about whether the Bears should trade him or keep him.

“Whatever happens, happens. I feel like the biggest thing going on with this right now is I just want it to be over. Just let me know if I’m getting traded, let me know if I’m staying,” Fields said.

With the Combine getting underway soon and the league year starting shortly after that, it shouldn’t be long before there’s some clarity on where Fields will be in 2024.