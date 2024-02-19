Terry Fontenot: We’re gonna attack QB search and get it right

We’re getting closer to the start of the 2024 league year and that means we’re getting closer to finding out what kind of moves the Falcons are going to make at quarterback.

General Manager Terry Fontenot didn’t spill any specifics of the team’s plans during an appearance on The NFL Report, but he did echo offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s belief that all options will be on the table as the team moves toward a choice.

“We have a lot of really smart people in the building,” Fontenot said. “We’re going to spend a lot of time together, make sure we attack that the right way. We’re not going to close any doors, be it trades, free agency, the draft. We will make sure we keep an open mind there and we’re going to attack it and make sure we get it right.”

Oddsmakers have installed the Falcons as favorites to sign Kirk Cousins if Cousins leaves the Vikings and the team also has the eighth overall pick in what Fontenot called “a very strong draft.” They could also look into trades and Fontenot said he anticipates conversations with other teams will pick up at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so there will be a lot of activity on multiple fronts for the Falcons in the next few weeks.