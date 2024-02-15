Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson says “all options are on the table” at quarterback

The Falcons have a new head coach in large part because they don’t have a consistently reliable quarterback. Now that a new coaching staff is in place, the next big step is finding a quarterback.

And new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson has made it clear that the Falcons will be casting a wide net.

“All options are on the table,” Robinson told reporters on Wednesday, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com.

By all options, that means the Falcons will consider anyone and everyone, regardless of playing style.

“Whether it’s a pocket guy, whether it’s a guy that can move around a little bit, we’re just looking for the best guy,” Robinson said. “Certainly [we] know the guys that are here, we’re evaluating everybody, so Taylor [Heinicke] and Desmond [Ridder], we’re looking at those guys.”

They’ll be looking at other guys, too. There will be options in free agency, headlined by Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. Whose wife grew up in Alpharetta, Georgia, and whose parents still live there.

There will be options in trade, too. Possibly headlined by Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The Falcons also can look to the draft, where they once again hold the eighth overall pick in the draft, for the third straight year.

Whatever they do, they surely will have options other than Ridder and Heinicke. If those guys were getting it done, there wouldn’t be a new coaching staff.