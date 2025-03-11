Falcons, LB Divine Deablo agree to two-year deal

The Falcons are adding a linebacker.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Divine Deablo has agreed to sign a two-year deal with Atlanta.

Rapoport notes Deablo’s contract is worth $14 million with $8 million in 2025.

Deablo, 26, just completed his rookie contract with the Raiders. A third-round pick in 2021, Deablo appeared in 54 games with 42 starts over his first four seasons.

In 2024, Deablo tallied 63 total tackles with four tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and a sack in 14 games.

He was on the field for 75 percent of defensive snaps in games played.

Deablo was No. 70 on PFT’s list of the top 100 free agents of 2025.