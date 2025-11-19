 Skip navigation
Falcons place Michael Penix on injured reserve

  
Published November 19, 2025 03:49 PM

The Falcons placed Michael Penix Jr. on injured reserve on Wednesday, the team announced.

The quarterback will undergo season-ending surgery on a partially torn ACL in his left knee.

The Falcons addressed the injury by naming Kirk Cousins the starter, signing Easton Stick to the active roster as the backup and signing Kyle Trask to the practice squad as the No. 3.

Atlanta also designated inside linebacker Divine Deablo to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. It opens Deablo’s 21-day practice window.

Deablo fractured his left forearm in a loss to the 49ers in Week 7.