Falcons sign 14 undrafted free agents

The Falcons added 14 undrafted rookie free agents to their roster on Thursday.

Quarterback Jack Strand is among the new additions to the team. Strand started for Division II Minnesota State-Moorhead over the last four years and threw for 13,161 during his time at the school.

Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa are set to compete for the starting quarterback job in Atlanta once Penix is cleared from his torn ACL. Trevor Siemian is the other veteran on the depth chart.

The Falcons also signed Auburn tight end Brandon Frazier, Alabama guard Kam Dewberry, Miami center James Brockermeyer, Wisconsin tackle Riley Mahlman, Minnesota wide receiver Le’Meke Brockington, Wisconsin wide receiver Vinny Anthony, Houston defensive tackle Carlos Allen, Akron cornerback Malcolm DeWalt, Michigan State tight end Jack Velling, Purdue defensive end CJ Nunnally, Clemson long snapper Philip Florenzo, Georgia running back Cash Jones, and Miami wide receiver Keelan Marion.