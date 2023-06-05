 Skip navigation
Falcons sign Breon Borders

  
Published June 5, 2023 11:58 AM
The Falcons made a change to their secondary on Monday.

The team announced the signing of cornerback Breon Borders to their 90-man roster. They waived cornerback Jamal Peters in a corresponding move.

Borders spent time on the Bears’ practice squad last year and appeared in one regular season game for the NFC North team. He split the 2021 season between the Cardinals and Titans and has also played for Washington, Jacksonville, and Buffalo since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Borders has 42 tackles, an interception, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery in 32 career appearances.

Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes, Tre Flowers, and fourth-round pick Clark Phillips are other new faces in a cornerback group that also includes A.J. Terrell and Darren Hall.