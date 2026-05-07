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Falcons sign CB Darren Hall

  
Published May 7, 2026 12:20 PM

Cornerback Darren Hall is headed back to Atlanta.

The Falcons announced that they have signed Hall to their 90-man roster on Thursday. Hall began his NFL career as a 2021 fourth-round pick by the team.

Hall played 31 games and made 10 starts over his first two seasons, but was waived ahead of the 2023 season. He spent most of that season on the Colts’ practice squad and moved on to play in 17 games for the Cardinals over the last two seasons.

Hall has 94 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery across all of those stops.

The Falcons waived safety Tysheem Johnson in a corresponding move.