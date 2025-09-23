Falcons sign K Ben Sauls to practice squad

After Parker Romo missed two field goals on Sunday, Falcons coach Raheem Morris promised to bring in competition for the kicker. The Falcons did that on Tuesday, announcing the signing of Ben Sauls to the practice squad.

They also signed wide receiver Deven Thompkins to the practice squad.

The Falcons moved on from Younghoe Koo last week, two weeks after he missed a potential game-tying field goal to end the game against the Buccaneers. Koo, who signed with the Giants’ practice squad on Tuesday, missed 11 field goals last season.

But Romo missed from 49 and 55 yards as the Falcons were shut out by the Panthers.

That prompted the Falcons to bring in competition for this week.

“That’s what we’ve got to do,” Morris said, via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “You have to do that until you get it right, and you cannot allow that to be the reason to have this stuff happen. Right? He went 5-for-5 the week before. He went 0-for-2 this week. You’ve got to bring competition in.”

Sauls is an undrafted rookie who signed with the Steelers in the offseason but was released out of the preseason. He played in all three of the Steelers’ preseason games, making five of his six field-goal attempts and all six of his extra attempts. His successful field goals were from 28, 36, 28, 49 and 50 yards. His lone miss was a 43-yarder.